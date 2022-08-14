Funerals Today; Sunday, August 14, 2022 Aug 14, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barley, Lonuel Dean (Corkey) - 1 p.m., Marmet Women’s club, Marmet.Belcher, Cathy Ann - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Miller, Robert Earl - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Pack, Barry Joe - 2 p.m., Bible Center Church, South Charleston.Proctor, Alisyn Lee - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar GroveRiley, Deana Hoffman - 1 p.m., Mountain Heights Church, South Charleston.Smith, Elsie (Johns) - 2 p.m., Johns Family Cemetery, Erbacon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charleston Funeral Home Robert Earl Architecture Christianity Cemetery Spencer Funeral Mountain Heights Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Ricky Allen Duiguid Blank Karen Elizabeth Delahoussaye Blank William David “Butch Jenkins Oma Zoe Ingram Doris Leah Bailey Dorothy Jean Sowards Blank Arlene Frances Neal C. H. “Sonny” McGill Amanda Gwen Dustin McClanahan Blank Barbara Ann Huffman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director