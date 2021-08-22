Thank you for Reading.

Arthur, Glen Dale - 2:30 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.

Elkins, James Matthew “Tabby" - 1 p.m., Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford.

Patterson Sr, Clinton E. - 2 p.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Tags

Recommended for you