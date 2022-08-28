Funerals Today; Sunday, August 28, 2022 Aug 28, 2022 Aug 28, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carson, George Elliott - 2 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.Green, Mack - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Hall, Ty Christopher - 3 p.m., Kanawha City Baptist Church, Charleston.Hurley, Nan Augusta Moyer - 2 p.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.Paradise, Summer Breanne - 2 p.m., Dunbar City Park Recreational Building.Workman, Joshua Brandon - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memory Madison Hurley Nan Augusta Moyer Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shane Leslie Williamson Blank Ronald Wayne Shackelford Bonnie Jo Kersey Blank Jean Marie White Carolyn Ann Watson Kimberly Kaye (Goddard) Hunt Harold T. Pritt Trending Now Articles ArticlesCharleston police kill man who shot, killed K-9'I just want out of here': Raleigh County community's cries for coal dust relief raise DEP, EPA air quality oversight concernsFormer WV state school board president stepping downGuest editorial: Trump candidates turn to McConnell for helpNational drug czar has eye on Huntington’s overdose response team as it continues successLongest-serving member of Huntington Symphony Orchestra calls it an honorWVU Around The Web 8/28Statehouse Beat: Legislature poised to tighten grip on purse strings, policy making powerMan wanted for homicide turns himself inJT Daniels named WVU starting QB, handful of other spots still to be decided Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts Diane Tarantini: The Best Virginia Hills Julia and Laura: Stonewall Jackson’s tenacious mother and sister Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy