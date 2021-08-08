Bennett, Charles Ronald - 3 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Bias, Charles Ernie - 3 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, Saint Albans.
Crouch, Lewis Preston - 2 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Graham, Lori Fay - 3 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.
Nelson, Eugene - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Parker, Julia Anne Kennedy - 4 p.m., Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson.
Sampson, Marjorie Elaine - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Simmons, Victoria Ranae - 2 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans.
Stover, Marjorie F. - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Stowers, Darlena B. - 2 p.m., Sugar Creek Baptist Church, Charleston.