Funerals Today; Sunday, December 19, 2021

Eads, Roy Allen - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Groves, William "Joe" - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Jarrell, Helen Faye - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Lewis II, Charles R. "Ray" - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Prichard, Lois Janet - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
White, Helen Kay (Straight) - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.