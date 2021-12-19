Thank you for Reading.

Eads, Roy Allen - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Groves, William “Joe” - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Jarrell, Helen Faye - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Lewis II, Charles R. "Ray" - 2 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Prichard, Lois Janet - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

White, Helen Kay (Straight) - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

