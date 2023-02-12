Funerals Today; Sunday, February 12, 2023 Feb 12, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dolly, Velma Louise (White) - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Hoffmann, Mitchel Howard - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Perkins, Agnes Fay - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Curtis Lee McNeil Jr. Gladys Holland Moran James V. Walker Paul Ray Watson James V. Walker Cline “Barney” Lilly James C. Hicks Leland Harrison Rieman Marjorie Sue Munroe Brenda Joyce Gibson Wolfe Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 12, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen