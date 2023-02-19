Funerals Today; Sunday, February 19, 2023 Feb 19, 2023 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ballard, Ermyntrude Long - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Beane, Donald B. - 2 p.m., Lee Street Lounge, Charleston.Conaway, Sandra Louise - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Culver, Nicole Lynn - 2 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.James, Forrest Okey - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Lanier, Joyce Ann - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Leggett, Anerl - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Pedley, Robert M. - 1 p.m., Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jewel M. Smith Robert M. Pedley Martha Fulks Brumfield Mary Louise Haynes John Paul "Piddles" White Albert Francis Terry Roy Hanshaw Sr. Sr. Legg Allie Jo McNeal Mary Louise Haynes Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 19, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health Robert Saunders: Poe and the bird of ill omen