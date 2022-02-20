Thank you for Reading.

Davis, Tom Leslie - 2 p.m., Hampton Baptist Church, East Bank.

Hackney, Judith Ann Powers - 3 p.m., Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring.

McCloud, James H. - 3 p.m., Harvest Chapel, Nitro.

Stollings, Damsel Verna - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Taylor, Linda Lou - 1:30 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Vallandingham Jr., Charles E. - 3 p.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Hillsboro.

