Funerals Today; Sunday, February 20, 2022

Davis, Tom Leslie - 2 p.m., Hampton Baptist Church, East Bank.
Hackney, Judith Ann Powers - 3 p.m., Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring.
McCloud, James H. - 3 p.m., Harvest Chapel, Nitro.
Stollings, Damsel Verna - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Taylor, Linda Lou - 1:30 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Vallandingham Jr., Charles E. - 3 p.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Hillsboro.