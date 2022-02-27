Funerals Today; Sunday, February 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Backus, Madlyn (Smith) - 2 p.m., Newton Baptist Church, Newton.Dillon, Arbedella Ulbrich - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Kennedy, Vickie - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Keith, Christina Gail - 3 p.m., Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.Redman, Thomas Dale "Tom" - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Belle Keith Christina Gail Worship Funeral Vickie Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Helmut “Herman” Guehr Paula Romine Glenna Mae Escue Curry Blank Jackie "Jay" Wilkinson Kay Harris Blank Sean J. "Shue" Burke Barbara Lee Weiskircher Deaconess Leona V. “Pris Moss Blank Leona Violet Moss Arbie Lee Webb Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down