Funerals Today; Sunday, January 1, 2023 Jan 1, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Conley, Russell D. - 1 p.m., Stockert Funeral Home, Flatwoods. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Charles Dudley Stanley "Dale" Eggleton Marietta Carol Angel Ernest Oren Cochran Robert Lee "Bob" Samson Jr. Robert Maddox Larry Eugene Rhodes Glen Dale Morton Robert Eugene Maddox Wayne P. Powell Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 1, 2023 Daily Mail WV Big Brothers Big Sisters take part in bicycle giveaway Bringing 'Bigs' and 'Littles' together Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa