Funerals Today; Sunday, January 22, 2023

Abner, Sharon Kay - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Byrd, Tonya Michelle Harrison - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Dickens, Jeffery Ryan - 2 p.m., Ashford Church of God Holiness, Ashford.
Kincaid, Jerry Eugene - 4 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Thaxton, Terry - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.