Funerals Today; Sunday, January 30, 2022

Adkins, Lawrence - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Adkins Sr., Roy C. - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Brown Jr., Paul "Allen" - 3 p.m., Pennington Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Clay, Nathan Edward "Eddie" - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Shank, Doris Thumm - 1 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston.