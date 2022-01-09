Funerals Today; Sunday, January 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dragoo, Cora Evelyn - 1 p.m., Copper Fork Church, Sandyville.Hodges, Darrell Lynn - 2 p.m., Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Copper Fork Church Vernon Cemetery Recommended for you Local Spotlight Ronald Gene Myers Charles Odell Harless Beulah Virginia Burge Davis Blank Charles Odell Harless Darrell Lynn Hodges Matthew Curtis Lilly Blank Teresa Leigh McCormick Virginia Mae Tillis Mary Lenore Newman Sadie Jane Bonnett Trending Now Articles ArticlesDowntown Charleston slowly rumbling to lifeStatehouse Beat: Justice's lies, damn lies and statisticsWest Virginians positioned to disproportionately benefit from Medicare expansion blocked by their senatorsFormer school building transformed into boutique hotel designed for accessibilityPrep wrestling: David Hall, former Herbert Hoover coach, dies at 60WVU basketball: Mountaineers erase 17-point deficit, hold on to edge Kansas State 71-68Frank Giardina: Southern Conference anniversary team triggers local memoriesCharleston committee recommends contracts with Suddenlink, CAS Cable companiesWVU overcomes big deficit, other obstacles in win over K-StateChuck Landon: Flexible key word for D'Antoni Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 9, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony Robert Saunders: Slouching towards 2022