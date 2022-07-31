Funerals Today; Sunday, July 31, 2022 Jul 31, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hager, Maria Floralde - 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.McClure, Adrian R. - 2 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Smith, Joy Ki Halbleib - 3 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.Walroth, Christian Michael - 12 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Mortuary Joy Ki Halbleib Worship Funeral Maria Floralde Adrian R. Kitchen Recommended for you Local Spotlight Christian Michael Walroth Blank Carolyn Sue Ferguson Linda Faye Payne Blank Sterling W. “Buck” Riffe Blank Christian Michael Walroth Carolyn Sue Ferguson Dr. Jason Benjamin Flick Carolyn Donna Blake Blank Linda Faye Payne Marion Thomas Bostic Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 31, 2022 Daily Mail WV West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it' Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday