Funerals Today; Sunday, June 11, 2023 Jun 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brannon, Donna Lynn - 12 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Dunlap, John D. - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Neal, Pearl Maxine - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Spencer, Carol Mozell - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Mineralogy Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Local Spotlight Teddy Leo Sigman Edgar Lovel Davis Teddy Leo Sigman Leo Anthony Dollen Joyce Eileen Fizer Valerie Climes Lois Kay Ferguson Stewart Mary Ellen Wilton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV What COVID-19 taught us about grief traditions in Appalachia From print to podcast: Recording and recounting Fayette County murder mysteries Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches