Thank you for Reading.

Adkins, Leslie Buddy - 11 a.m., Adkins Stevens Cemetery, Sias

Botkin, Orville Eugene - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Revels, Robert Steven “Rob” - 3 p.m., Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witness, Charleston.

Vannest, James Keith - 5 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Tags

Recommended for you