Thank you for Reading.

Boggess, Kenneth S. - 2 p.m., Fisher Chapel Church, Sissionville.

Bykowski, Barbara A. Hatfield Adkins - 2 p.m., Camp Branch United Baptist Church, Branchland.

Casto, John Ray - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Epling, Kirk Alan - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Frame, John Ellis - 3 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Hall, Ada Harris - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Humphreys, Leonard E. - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Kearns, Eleanor “Peachie” - 3 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Pauley, Clifford - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Sayre, Oliver Allen - 1:30 p.m., Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Showalter, Frances - 12:30 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Tags

Recommended for you