Boggess, Kenneth S. - 2 p.m., Fisher Chapel Church, Sissionville.
Bykowski, Barbara A. Hatfield Adkins - 2 p.m., Camp Branch United Baptist Church, Branchland.
Casto, John Ray - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Epling, Kirk Alan - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Frame, John Ellis - 3 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Hall, Ada Harris - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Humphreys, Leonard E. - 1 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Kearns, Eleanor “Peachie” - 3 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.
Pauley, Clifford - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Sayre, Oliver Allen - 1:30 p.m., Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Showalter, Frances - 12:30 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.