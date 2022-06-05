funerals Today; Sunday June 5, 2022 Jun 5, 2022 2 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hall, Brian - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster.Hogan, Sandra “Sandy” Lee - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.Kerwood, Emma Eileen - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.McClure, Gary Wayne - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Washington, Elinor Grace "Ellie" - 2 p.m., Oakes Field, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Brian Oakes Field Gary Wayne Sandra Lee Washington Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandra "Sandy" Lee Hogan Ruth Anne Smith Blank Sandra “Sandy” Lee Hogan Larry David Dickerson Blank Arthur Fredrick Whaples Blank Larry D. Dickerson Blank Eloise Sue Cook John Wayne Taylor Ruth Anne Smith Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians