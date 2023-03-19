Funerals Today; Sunday, March 19, 2023 Mar 19, 2023 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cottrill, Betty Lou - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Hoffman, Paul David - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.Kendall, Fenton - 12 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Skidmore, Lambert Gale - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Walker, Denver Lee - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mineralogy Inorganic Chemistry Recommended for you Local Spotlight Elizabeth “Betty” McCray Edith Marie “Edie” Hall William Asa Johnson James M. Ross Retha Mae (Beller) Dickerson Shala Vashnae Renita Wright Michael S. Cunningham Mary Eleanor Gray Edith Marie Hall Justin Guy Core Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 19, 2023 Daily Mail WV 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment?