Thank you for Reading.

Daugherty, Christopher Aaron - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Edwards, Shirley Fay - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Herron, Glen Edward - 3 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Holcomb, Betty Jo - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

White, Jerry M. "Whitey" - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Zeigler, Katherine Adrian - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Tags

Recommended for you