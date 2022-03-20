Funerals Today; Sunday March 20, 2022 Mar 20, 2022 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daugherty, Christopher Aaron - 2 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Edwards, Shirley Fay - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.Herron, Glen Edward - 3 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.Holcomb, Betty Jo - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.White, Jerry M. "Whitey" - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Zeigler, Katherine Adrian - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Christopher Aaron Funeral Ethnology Glen Edward Shirley Fay Betty Jo Katherine Adrian Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol Jean Grandbouche Blank Hellena Deloris Quarles Blank James Alexander Claiborne Jack William Glaspell Jack William Glaspell Blank Lisa Carol Boggess Blank Kandice Cierra Gibson Blank Robert Lee Bess Sr. Gene R. Monk Thomas R. Mullenax Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans