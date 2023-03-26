Funerals Today; Sunday, March 26, 2023 Mar 26, 2023 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Howard, Michael Fred - 7 p.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston.McGrew, Connie Lou - 2 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.Sommerville, Barbara Taylor - 3 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Textile Industry Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Scarlet Easley Woody Sherry Lynn (Battle) Streets Bob Milliren Jane Ann Pritt Moore Jessie K. Painter Rahmati Patricia L. Roush Michael Ray Shingleton Sherry Streets Michael E. Shawler Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 26, 2023 Daily Mail WV Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic' St. Albans Scottish Fiddle Orchestra to perform today Native plants face perilous future