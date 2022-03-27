Funerals Today; Sunday, March 27, 2022 Mar 27, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bills, Gweneth Leone - 2 p.m., Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton.Cole, Larry C. - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted.Galloway, Vera Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.McIntosh, Sandra Sue - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Nichols, Florence Marie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Shabdue, Connie Sue (Siders) - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park Family Center, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gweneth Leone Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum Funeral Home Food Bill Florence Marie Danville Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Andre George Haikal Carolyn Rose Moore Lisa Colleen Samples Gary “Lee” Leach II Richard Wyatt Crouser David Norris White Mark Lynn Eden Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks