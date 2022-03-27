Thank you for Reading.

Bills, Gweneth Leone - 2 p.m., Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton.

Cole, Larry C. - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted.

Galloway, Vera Elizabeth - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

McIntosh, Sandra Sue - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Nichols, Florence Marie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Shabdue, Connie Sue (Siders) - 1 p.m., Coonskin Park Family Center, Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you