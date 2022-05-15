Thank you for Reading.

Barnett, Sonja Faye - 2 p.m., Café Appalachia, D Street, South Charleston.

Chandler, Gary Marvin - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Leslie, Deanna Caudill - 12 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Morris, William Nelson - 3 p.m., Falling Rock Gospel Tabernacle, Elkview.

Mullins, Brenda Kay - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Robinson, Todd Allen - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Rubin, Linda Gail - 4 p.m., Edgewood Summit, Charleston.

Taylor Jr., Ernest M. "Butch" - 6 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.

Taylor, Stanley E. “Stan” - 2:30 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you