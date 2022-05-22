Funerals Today; Sunday May 22, 2022 May 22, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angel, Stefani Georgette - 2 p.m., Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion, Huntington.Harless, Nelda Ruth - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Richmond, Patricia Ann - 3 p.m., Unity of Kanawha Valley, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ridgelawn Abbey Huntington Angel Patricia Ann Kanawha Valley Richmond Stefani Georgette Recommended for you Local Spotlight David Leon Compton David P. VanHorn Blank Michael R. McVay Donna Lynn Barnes Blank Branden Allen Stewart Giles Brinford Burgess Jr. Blank Erma Lee Cashwell Robert V. “Bob” Harper Jennings W. Hamilton David W. Richardson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it