Funerals Today; Sunday, May 28, 2023 May 28, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clark, John “Bo” - 5 p.m., Four Points Sheraton, Charleston, Capital City Suite A.Dalton, Muriel Jean - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.Harless Jr., Henson Roy - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Hopkins, Raymond Neal - 3 p.m., Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, Williamsburg.Paugh, Richard “Rick” - 2 p.m., Restorante Abruzzi, Charleston.Wilson, Glenn Alan - 2 p.m., Gonzoburger, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Elder Ronald Wayne Willis Sandy K. Hughes Robert Franklin Angel Sr. Ralph Thomas Bowles Jr. Lisa Ann Sowards Alice Louise Dearman Pullen Mark B. Parsons James A. Shaffer Jr. William Franklin Dorsey Sr. C. Wayne “Ranger” Lovejoy Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Master Naturalists promote plant, wildlife education, preservation A novice bird-watcher takes to the woods Marmet native promotes outreach ministry through MMA matches Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed