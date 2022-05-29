Funerals Today; Sunday May 29, 2022 May 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keefer, Mary Lou (Cole) - 1 p.m., Shatto Tabernacle Church, Ripley.Miller, Ellen Ann - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Moran, Janie - 3:30 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Church, Charleston.Moran, Ed - 5:30 p.m., South Charleston Women's Club, South Charleston.Weekley, Joy Lou Chase - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Moran Mary Lou Shatto Tabernacle Church Funeral Home Janie Charleston Ellen Ann Recommended for you Local Spotlight Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore William “Bill” Caufield Jack Odell Cobb Sr. Blank Gary Ray Carter Blank Terri Lynn Hanshaw Blank Arnie Lee Painter Blank Joy Lou Chase Weekley William “Bill” Caufield Robert “Bobby” Wilson Blank Betty Jo Stuart Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car