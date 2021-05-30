Funerals Today; Sunday May 30, 2021 May 30, 2021 26 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Taylor, Aaron Michael - 6 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Aaron Michael Taylor David Allen Fortney Blank Aaron Michael Taylor David Phillips Erin Danielle Burgess Michael Patrick McDermott Virginia F. Coon Delores Ann Burnett Bianca Giorgi Leonoro Rita Joyce Moore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 30, 2021 Daily Mail WV Agencies remind boaters about water safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend Camden Park readies new season of retro fun Trolley attractions: A bygone era of entertainment Hygge in the hills: Danish concept is Appalachian way of life Ramp festival returns to Richwood Saturday