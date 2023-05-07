Funerals Today, Sunday May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorsey, Billy Joe - 2 p.m., Bear Funeral Home, Churchill, VA.Stapleton, Letha Ann - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Thompson, Wonetia Ellen - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Raymond Harry Browning Edwin Allen “Ed” Trudgen Rodney Lee Holt Lee Ann Casto Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail