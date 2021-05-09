Funerals Today; Sunday, May 9, 2021 May 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vaughan, Nina M. - 2 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Mary Christina Sutton Brandyn E. Martin Darrell C. Boggess Blank Casey E. Craft Sandra J. Forzetting George D. Vorholt Miranda Nicole Bowling Angela Shea Haney Blank George D. Vorholt Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.