Funerals Today; Sunday November 14, 2021 Nov 14, 2021 8 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beach, James Elwood - 5 p.m., Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.Estep, Gloria Jean - 2:30 p.m., Zerkle Cemetery, Letart.Huffman, James “Pete” - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.Honaker, Elizabeth Ann Lephew - 2 p.m., Lobban Funeral Home Chapel, Alderson.Shafer, Cheryl - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Elwood Zerkle Cemetery Worship Funeral Home Gloria Jean Cheryl Gateway Christian Church St. Albans Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol "Lynn" Rigsby Blank Larry K. Skaggs Steven Allen Steele Ralph G. “Shorty" Noffsinger Larry Allen Bowling Marlene Kinser Sizemore Millard Carroll “Kayo Boggess Mary Louise McDaniel Blank James Edward “Eddie” Berry Blank Melissa Ann Smith Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 14, 2021 Daily Mail WV 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital