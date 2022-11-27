Funerals Today; Sunday, November 27, 2022 Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Landers, Darrell Wayne - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Salmons, Raymond Earl - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Summers Sr., Joel Leland - 2 p.m., Pond Gap Advent Christian Church, Pond Gap. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight John Wayne Cantrell Adele Groom Mary Ann Slater Myra Catherine Withrow Tracy Nathaniel Cunningham Barry Kent Clark Philip G. "Fitzy" Fitzpatrick Billy Ray Gibson Loraine Lee Fisher Barbara Jean Hamrick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator Ever popular evergreen tree still a family Christmas favorite Remembering Woody: A tribute in pictures Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age