Funerals Today; Sunday, November 28, 2021

Elliott Jr., Jessie Carl "Jester" - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Lett, Estelle Mae Adkins - 11 a.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Mooney, Michelle Lea - 3 p.m., Long and Fisher funeral home, Sissonville.
Page, Bobby Gerald - 12 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Thompson, Victoria Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.