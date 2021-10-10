Thank you for Reading.

Carr, Kristina Rose - 2 p.m., Ripley First Church of God, Ripley.

Hoskinson, Stephen "Steve" - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Mullins, Carl Franklin - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Robinson, Betty Jean (McCracken) - 2 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Shirley, Roy Quentin - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wagoner, Vera Madeline - 2:30 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.

Tags

Recommended for you