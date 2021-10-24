Thank you for Reading.

Burgess, Raymond L. - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Haught, Joel Joshua Spates - 6:30 p.m., Lake Chaweva, Cross Lanes.

Lester, Linda M. - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

McComas, Donna Sue - 2 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Mollohan, Anna Jean Bee - 2 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.

Smith Jr., John Clark - 1 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship Church, Family Life Center, Charleston.

Ussery, Ronnie Ray - 1 p.m., (visitation only) Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Warner, Ruby May Ryder - 2 p.m., Thornwood Community Church, Bartow.

