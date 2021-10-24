Funerals Today; Sunday, October 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 29 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burgess, Raymond L. - 1 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.Haught, Joel Joshua Spates - 6:30 p.m., Lake Chaweva, Cross Lanes.Lester, Linda M. - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.McComas, Donna Sue - 2 p.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Mollohan, Anna Jean Bee - 2 p.m., Dunbar First Baptist Church, Dunbar.Smith Jr., John Clark - 1 p.m., Maranatha Fellowship Church, Family Life Center, Charleston.Ussery, Ronnie Ray - 1 p.m., (visitation only) Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Warner, Ruby May Ryder - 2 p.m., Thornwood Community Church, Bartow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dunbar First Baptist Church Raymond L. Grandview Memorial Park Christianity Funeral Home Lester Ruby May Ryder Joel Joshua Spates Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank James L. “Peacock” Thornton James Christopher Frazier Blank Owen Michael "Gonzo" Higginbotham Blank Betty Jane Jackson Shelton Robert (Rob) Allan Means Blank Sarah Elizabeth Frame Jack L. Humphreys Everette R. “Buddy" Randolph Blank Constance L. “Connie” Rhule Marcella "Marcie" Snyder Orndorff Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Oct. 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right Lawlessness abounded in WV border counties over slavery Roots of The Herald-Dispatch go back to city’s early years Newspapers and democracy: From the penny press to news deserts