Thank you for Reading.

Ball, Madonna Lea - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Campbell, Luke Adon - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Fox, Bessie Retha Nutter - 2 p.m., Lovers Leap Baptist Church, Ansted.

Hayes, Tina M. - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin.

King, Mary L. - 3:30 p.m., Blakeley Cemetery, Kanawha County.

McClure, James Richard - 2 p.m., Lwr Mausoleum Chapel; Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Moss, Leo Alan - 2 p.m., Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, Charleston.

Russell, Watha - 2 p.m., Russell Family Cemetery, Fenwick Mountain.

Siders, Diana "Kay" - 12:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

White, James Edward "Jim" - 3 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Williams, Wilma Jean - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Recommended for you