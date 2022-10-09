Funerals Today; Sunday October 9, 2022 Oct 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Argento, Veronica Sue - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.Brown, William Delbert - 3 p.m., Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason.Burdette-Whittington, Lora - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.Gordon, Robert Lowell - 6 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Holestin, Alton Dunn - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Kelly, Elizabeth A. “Betsy” - 1 p.m., Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston.Rogers, Ines Emogine - 2 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Thornton Sr., Paul R. - 2 p.m., Bowles Ridge Church, Leon.Wright, William (Bill/Willie) - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.Woodrum, Eric Lonnie Dewayne - 11 a.m., James and Lilly Roberts Cemetery, Alkol. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Joyce Darlene Barrett James Clarence Farmer Blank Darrell Ray Mooney Blank Deloris “Judy” Pauley Marshall P. Hanger Blank Marie Ball Koster Sandra Jean Green Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Kelly Eunice Mae Bailey Marie (Ball) Koster Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles Diane Tarantini: Zooming around the Mountain State West Virginia Land Trust hits 20,000-acre milestone