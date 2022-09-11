Funerals Today: Sunday, September 11, 2022 Sep 11, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morris, Kathryn Helen - 6 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.Welcher Sr., David K. - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morris Funeral Home Kathryn Helen Funeral David K. Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shanda Nichole “Nikki” Kane Cindy L. Edwards Blank Mark Elliott McDaniel Blank Dola Mae Stone Blank Frank Joseph Zitter Jr. Blank Raymond Bobbitt Arnold Guy “Buck” Stephens Elaine Alva Jones Robert Lanham Garland Lee Hayes Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU football: Mountaineers fall to 0-2 after overtime loss to KansasMarshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21Statehouse Beat: A failure to communicateWVU not caught unaware by Kansas; Jayhawks were simply betterWVU’s offensive onslaught couldn’t overcome its defensive strugglesWV family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officersSpring Hill Cemetery home to new monarch waystationChuck Landon: Huge day for MU; huge loss for WVUGrading the Mountaineers: WVU vs. KansasFound in dozens of WV public water systems, PFAS provoking more aggressive action in other states and at federal level Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail editorial: September 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts