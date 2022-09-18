Funerals Today; Sunday September 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alley, Martha Jane - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Cottrill, Loman Lee - 4 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.Heater, Susan Elaine - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.Lane Jr., Herbert Henry - 1:30 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.Selinger MD, Harold - 2 p.m., Temple Israel, Charleston.Waters, Dr. Betty-Lou - 3 p.m., Powellton United Methodist Church, Glasgow.Wiseman, Ellen Lucille (Lucy) - 6 p.m., Elk River Church of the Nazarene, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Alley Christianity Martha Jane Keller Betty-lou Harold Recommended for you Local Spotlight Steven Hansford Arthur Genevia Marshall Jennings Loman Lee Cottrill William Chester "Bill" Bailes Meghan Elizabeth Tippett Lester Harold Hudnall Jr. Wanda Lee Parsons Donna Ruth Withrow John Franklin Lett Ronald Ray Hodges Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV A healing ecosystem: Program helps small businesses become recovery-safe communities From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact