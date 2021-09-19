Funerals Today; Sunday, September 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 19 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hickman, William Clarence - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Nitro.Varney Sr., Charles R - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home William Clarence Funeral Worship Charles R Chapel Nitro Danville Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank John Eric Albrecht Miranda Rae Scheer Blank Deborah "Debby" Gresham Wendy Nicole (Bird) Browning Bethanna Marie Hutson Blank Jerry Wayne Cowan Larry Allen Gothard Benjamin Hensley Roger Gale George R. Stringer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Sept. 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy