Birurakis, Marnie Lynn (Fowler) - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Brown, Samuel Lee "Sam" - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Carpenter, Michael E. "Mike" - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Cook, Virginia Athena - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Ferrell, Louise Maxine - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Frame, Alma Madalene - 6 p.m., St. Peter's United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

High, Charles - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, Russell, KY.

Jividen, Larry Leighton - 3 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Kennedy, Joan Doan - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Inc., Glenville.

Mick, Virginia "Maxine" (Cogar) - 1 p.m., Cogar Cemetery, Webster Springs.

Morgan, Cheryl Ann Crigger - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Stevens, Brenda Sue - 2 p.m., Hager Cemetery, Midkiff.

Tallman, James J. - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

