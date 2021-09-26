Funerals Today; Sunday, September 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 30 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Birurakis, Marnie Lynn (Fowler) - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Brown, Samuel Lee "Sam" - 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Carpenter, Michael E. "Mike" - 2 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Cook, Virginia Athena - 2 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.Ferrell, Louise Maxine - 1 p.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.Frame, Alma Madalene - 6 p.m., St. Peter's United Methodist Church, St. Albans.High, Charles - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, Russell, KY.Jividen, Larry Leighton - 3 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.Kennedy, Joan Doan - 1 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary, Inc., Glenville.Mick, Virginia "Maxine" (Cogar) - 1 p.m., Cogar Cemetery, Webster Springs.Morgan, Cheryl Ann Crigger - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Stevens, Brenda Sue - 2 p.m., Hager Cemetery, Midkiff.Tallman, James J. - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virginia Athena Funeral Home Hager Cemetery Louise Maxine Christianity Marnie Lynn Pineview Cemetery Brenda Sue Recommended for you Local Spotlight Roberta M. Kelly Louise (Workman) Gunnoe Doris Ann Johnson Carol Echols Dave Wagner Carl A. Walker David Lee Whittington Ralph Frank Lauerman Jr James David Byrd Pebble C. Brown Pfost Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists