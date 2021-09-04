Thank you for Reading.

Boone, Anna Lee - 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.

Collins, Ronald Dale - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Humphrey, Clifford E. - 2 p.m., Rest Lawn Memory Gardens, Victor.

Hunter, Doris Vera - 3 p.m., Beaver Creek Baptist Church, Keiffer.

Midkiff, Lottie Elaine Farley - 2 p.m., McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Perrine, Freda Maxine Ware - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Toler, Anita - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.

Wolfe Jr, Teddy “Stonez” - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

