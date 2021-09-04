Funerals Today; Sunday, September 5, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boone, Anna Lee - 2 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, Nettie.Collins, Ronald Dale - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Humphrey, Clifford E. - 2 p.m., Rest Lawn Memory Gardens, Victor.Hunter, Doris Vera - 3 p.m., Beaver Creek Baptist Church, Keiffer.Midkiff, Lottie Elaine Farley - 2 p.m., McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.Perrine, Freda Maxine Ware - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Toler, Anita - 2 p.m., Boone Memorial Park, Madison.Wolfe Jr, Teddy “Stonez” - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawn Memory Victor Clifford E. Rest Funeral Garden Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Annette Alfeda Mason Blank Edna Vernell Megginson Raymond Coleman Mary Jane Anderson Jimmy Lee Swan Blank Jewell Elaine Palmer Payne Christian V. Hudson Cynthia E. Burdette Timothy Joseph Snead Blank Keith Alan Bailey Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV COVID-19 hospitalizations projected to top 1,500 by Sept. 25Chuck Landon: WVU may have dodged bulletPrep football: Hatfield's 4 TDs lead Herbert Hoover past Winfield 37-14Prep football: George Washington defeats Ashland Paul Blazer 35-21Tom Susman: What if anti-maskers are wrong? (Opinion)WVU football: Plenty of unknowns as Mountaineers open with TerrapinsKanawha commission approves policy for COVID-related employee absencesLee Wolverton: What doesn't the governor want you to know? (Opinion)Prep football: St. Albans wins defensive battle with Nitro on late TDVenerable Charleston locksmith shop ready to hand over the keys Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries