Funerals Today; Thursday 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021

Burdette, Norma Francis - 1 p.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.
Fillinger, Brady Edward - 12 p.m., Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.
Kilburn, Erma Gene - 1 p.m., Fairhaven Baptist Church.
Litton, Romie Edward - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Negley, Kenneth D. - 4 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.
O'Dell, Helen Cramer - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Pridemore, Wilburn William - 1 p.m., Spencer Chapel, Hewett.
Rose Sr., Paul Warren - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Worship Center, Summersville.
Roush, Sadie Mae Haynes - Noon, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Stephenson, David Lee "Moose" - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.