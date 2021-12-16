Thank you for Reading.

Burdette, Norma Francis - 1 p.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.

Fillinger, Brady Edward - 12 p..m., vans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville.

Kilburn, Erma Gene - 1 p.m., Fairhaven Baptist Church.

Litton, Romie Edward - 1 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Negley, Kenneth D. - 4 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.

O’Dell, Helen Cramer - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Pridemore, Wilburn William - 1 p.m., Spencer Chapel, Hewett.

Rose Sr., Paul Warren - 2 p.m., New Beginnings Worship Center, Summersville.

Roush, Sadie Mae Haynes - Noon, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Stephenson, David Lee “Moose" - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you