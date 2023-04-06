Funerals Today; Thursday, 6, 2023 Apr 6, 2023 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dolin, Delmar Wayne - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.King, Vincent Alan - 1 p.m., Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay.Loggins, Carrie - 2 p.m., St. Johns Baptist Church, Orgas.Looney, Janet Lynn - 7 p.m., Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church, Charleston.Parsons, Patricia - 12 p.m., Dunbar Church of God, Dunbar.Price, Herbert Curtis - 6 p.m., New Haven Church, Madison.Rishel, Mary Ann - 11 a.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.Rose, Norma Maria Quiñones - 2 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Scieszka, Timi Kathleen - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Thaxton, Marian Dillard - 1 p.m., Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Billie Ray “Bill McClanahan Donald A. Miller Marian Dillard Thaxton Marietha Geraldine Hutchinson Leeta Jean Hall John E. Hill III Dorothy L. Mills Donna Sue (Taylor) Wilhite JoAnn Harris Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 6, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'