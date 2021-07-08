Bonnett, Orita - 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Charleston.
Cline, Robert C. - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Cottrell, Malcolm Q. - 1 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.
Dalton, Jeremy Wayne - 2 p.m., Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.
Davis, Reva M. - 11 a.m., Starcher Cemetery, Big Otter.
Davis, William Maxwell - 1 p.m.,St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Devol, Elizabeth Louse "Betty" - 12:30 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Gilbert, Sandra Cook - 10 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Lane, Mary Frances Koontz - 2 p.m., High Lawn Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Lucas, Terry Wayne - 7 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
McCallister, Timothy Paul - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Whittington, Jimmie - 6 p.m., Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.