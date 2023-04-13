Funerals Today; Thursday, April 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bashlor, Norton Brooks - 11 a.m., WV Mausoleum Chapel, Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Cummings, Allene - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Garretson, Robin Lynn - 7 p.m., Lincoln Church of God, West Hamlin.Haller, Patty Jo Salser - 3 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.Harrison, Sandra Carolyn - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.Holstine, Barbara Dean “Bobby” - 1 p.m., Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.Kirkhart, Larry E. - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Kohler, Dennis J. - 7 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Miles, Margaret Ann - Noon, Grace Bible Church, Charleston.Parsons, Delilah - 12 p.m., Union Valley Gospel Tabernacle Church, Tuppers Creek.Skeens, Pastor Randy J. - 11 a.m., Central United Baptist Church, Logan.Sunderland, Pauline W. - Noon, Milton United Methodist Church, Milton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity The Bible Religion Architecture Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sally Anne Loring Sandra Kay (White) Ashworth Norton Brooks Bashlor James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Melissa (Missy) M. Weiford Norton Brooks Bashlor Joan Lee Reed Joseph Raymond Beasley Sr. Virdie Allen Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks