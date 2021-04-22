Thank you for Reading.

Darby, Phillip Keith - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor.

Dearien, Cheryl Lynn - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Gartley, Thomas - 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Scott Depot.

Harrison, Treva Eugene - 2 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Monday, Jeffrey Ryan - 2 p.m., Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Pease, Aaron John - 7 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Ross, Patricia Ann - 1:30 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.

Swiger, Eleanor - 9 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Tucker, David Lee "Big T" - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

