Funerals Today; Thursday, April 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Black, William Kenneth - Noon, O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Boggess, Winfred Eugene - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson, Charleston.Canterbury, Irena “Janie” - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.McCloskey, William Ryan - 6 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.Parsons, Evelyn - Noon, Forest Burdette United Methodist Church, Hurricane.Pendleton, Mason L. - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park, Elkview.Withrow, Doris Bonham - 10 a.m., Sunset Memorial Park, Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Kenneth Funeral Home Elk Hills Memorial Park Christianity Sunset Memorial Park Noon Funeral Charleston Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Norma Jean Nida Janet Rosalie (Melton) Purdy Blank Donald R. Womack Blank Dorothea "Dottie" Anderson Pamela J. Moore Evelyn Parsons Sally Jane “Sallee" Fluharty Helen Kelly Chapman Geraldine Wilson-Smith Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes