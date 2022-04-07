Funerals Today; Thursday, April 7, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Asbury, Mary Lou Tracy - 2 p.m., Calloway Heights Baptist Church, Beckley.Cooper, Whitey - 12 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.Legg, Lillian Mae - 11 a.m., Long and Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.McCoy, Murray Lee - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.Moore, Ernestine “Maggie” - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.Riley, Roger - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Wolfe, Mickey Ray - 1 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Long Charleston Fisher Lillian Mae Funeral Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kenneth Edward Plants Alphonso Lee Erby Blank Jesse Lee Hayes Blank Scott "Voodoo" Cameron Fenton Randolph Collins Frances Ellen Martin Ford Eric Mitchell Davis Norman L. Bowman Blank Vernon Ray Jackson Blank James Burton Shirkey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 7, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hurricane gym wants to 'ignite your fitness' Robert Saunders: Ode to spring, somber musings for Easter Never Give Up Fitness builds bodies, confidence in South Charleston KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events