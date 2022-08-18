Funerals Today; Thursday, August 18, 2022 Aug 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bailey, Glenna Jane - 1 p.m., Tyler Mt. Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Easter, Randy Lee - 7 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.Higgins, Vivian Lea Coon - 11 a.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Charleston.Koon, Michael Eugene - 11 a.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.Lowery Jr., James Robert - 11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Red House.Payne, Linda M. - 2 p.m., Payne Family Cemetery, Winfield.Robinson, William Harold - 1:30 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.Thompson, Kaden Mark - 1 p.m., Walnut Grove Cemetery, Strange Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tyler Mountain Chapel Mausoleum Christianity Worship Architecture Hydrography Funeral Home James Robert Haven Memory Recommended for you Local Spotlight Benny Thomas McNeeley Sr. William David Jenkins Blank Norman Richard Winters Jr. Roger Moss Olive Lee Withrow Blank Stephen Haynes Blank Roger Lee Moss Blank James Robert Lowery Blank Roberta Gay Thornton Mary Ann Lewis Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Hoist sail: Mountain Mama Hospice Regatta to sail for 11th year Hurricane native among graduates from Naval Academy Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director