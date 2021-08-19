Thank you for Reading.

Akers, Russell F. - 7 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Brunton, Byrdie Freda Ullman - 2 p.m., Marmet First Baptist Church.

Dunlap, Doris Ann - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Haynes, Tember Lynn Sue - 12 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Huggins, Stephen - 6 p.m., St. Andrew Methodist Church, St. Albans.

Kincade, Frankie Leigh - 3 p.m., Handschumacher Cemetery, Upper Glade.

Steele, Kenneth Harold - 2 p.m., Gatens-Hardings Funeral Home, Poca.

Taylor, Howard "Howie" Lewis - 3 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Vaughan, Laura Queen - Noon, Central United Baptist Church, Logan.

Vickers, James D. 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Weeks, Jackie Stephen - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

