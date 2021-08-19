Funerals Today; Thursday August 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Akers, Russell F. - 7 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.Brunton, Byrdie Freda Ullman - 2 p.m., Marmet First Baptist Church.Dunlap, Doris Ann - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.Haynes, Tember Lynn Sue - 12 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.Huggins, Stephen - 6 p.m., St. Andrew Methodist Church, St. Albans.Kincade, Frankie Leigh - 3 p.m., Handschumacher Cemetery, Upper Glade.Steele, Kenneth Harold - 2 p.m., Gatens-Hardings Funeral Home, Poca.Taylor, Howard "Howie" Lewis - 3 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.Vaughan, Laura Queen - Noon, Central United Baptist Church, Logan.Vickers, James D. 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.Weeks, Jackie Stephen - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Christianity Worship St. Albans Cunningham Memorial Park Jackie Stephen Methodist Church Marmet First Baptist Church Recommended for you Local Spotlight Michael Frederick Elliott Blank Byrdie Freda Ullman Brunton Kenneth Harold Steele Blank Carl A. Cochran Blank Lola M. Cochran Blank Nancy J. Smith Doris Ann Dunlap Dana Smith Carl "Stick" Clifton Hairston Blank Lindsey Deshae Smoot Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories Power plants: WVU researchers dig into sustainable biomass energy WVSU receives $1.1 million in USDA grant funds Hoppy Kerchival: Refusal to get vaccinated defies all logic (Opinion)